Authorities identify suspect in officer-involved shooting

Maichael Yousa, 28
Maichael Yousa, 28(Cass County, ND Jail)
By Jordan Schroeer and Julie Holgate
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officials are now identifying the man involved in a string of alleged crimes that ended with an officer-involved shooting.

The Cass County Jail confirms 28-year-old Maichael Yousa is under arrest for aggravated reckless endangerment for his involvement in an alleged chase, crash and shooting.

Fargo Police say they took a call around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19 for a hit-and-run involving a pickup and a motorcycle on I-29 south in Fargo, where the motorcyclist was serious hurt.

Minutes later at 5:03 p.m., people called police saying a man was firing a gun from a third-story balcony of an apartment building in the 3100 block of 34th Ave. S. The same callers then told police the man took off.

Authorities say the suspect wasn’t done yet, around 5:10 p.m. police spotted the driver along 32nd Ave. S. and tried to stop the driver, but he took off toward I-29, side-swiping a vehicle in the process.

After Yousa got on I-29, officials say he crashed into another vehicle and then stopped along I-94 a short distance later. That’s when authorities say Yousa started shooting at a state trooper and the trooper returned fire, hitting the suspect twice.

Yousa was then taken to the hospital for his injuries and later booked in the Cass County Jail.

