Attorney for Williston man facing child porn charges withdraws from case

Morgan Tanner
Morgan Tanner(KFYR)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The court-appointed attorney for a Williston man facing multiple child pornography charges withdrew from the case Tuesday citing a breakdown in attorney-client relations.

A jury trial for Morgan Tanner was scheduled to begin next month but will be rescheduled to allow for the appointment of new counsel and further discovery. Tanner faces one count of gross sexual imposition, three counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and 58 counts of possession of child pornography.

