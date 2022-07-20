Air Force Reserve to spray in Williston next month; will return next summer

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County officials say the Air Force Reserve will conduct mosquito spraying operations in Williston next month.

Bombers with the Youngstown Air Reserve Station 910th Airlift Wing will spray adulticide the week of August 8. They were not expected to show up this year, but Williston Vector Control Director Dr. Levi Zahn says the reserve was able to overcome logistical hurdles more quickly than anticipated.

“They are able to do a much bigger area much quicker. This also helps the Air Force because it provides training for them and their crews,” said Zahn.

Zahn adds that the Reserve will also return in 2023. He will soon be making a request to have them in Williams County in 2024.

Appearances by the Air Force Reserve have been spotty since 2020, when missions were canceled due to the pandemic. In 2021, the Reserve was able to spray Adulticide, but the larvicide mission was cancelled.

The U.S. Air Force Reserve will be using a different chemical than Vector Control typically uses, called Imperium. Imperium is an EPA-registered adulticide applied by using Ultra-Low Volume sprayers on appropriate aircraft to target adult mosquitoes.

The active ingredient is Deltamethrin and is similar to the adulticide that Vector Control currently uses. Zahn added that both adulticides are non-toxic to humans, animals, and pets.

