Advertisement

3 bodies found after 911 caller reports blood seeping from condo

Police say they responded to a welfare check at the condominium and discovered the bodies of three people. (WPEC via CNN)
By WPEC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) - Police officers responding to a 911 call found three people dead in a Florida condominium in what is being investigated as a domestic dispute.

Police found three people dead Sunday night inside a unit at Paradise Cove Condominiums in West Palm Beach. Neighbors noticed a heavy police presence around 10 p.m.

“The parking lot was all yellow tape, and there were a lot of police officers, police cars, firetrucks, paramedics,” neighbor Everett Hamilton said.

Police say they responded to a welfare check at the condominium after a 911 caller said there was blood seeping from inside the home. The first officers on scene discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a third person.

Police say they found a gun in one of the bedrooms.

“It’s very disappointing to know that somebody lost their life. A lot of collateral damage. I’m sure a lot of people involved, family members and loved ones,” Hamilton said.

Police are still investigating what led up to the killings but are calling it a case of domestic violence. Officers say there were no signs of forced entry, and the three people killed were all residents of the condo.

“Disbelief, that’s my first thought. But my first reaction is fear,” neighbor Immanuel Smith said. “I feel like I can’t get away from the gun violence. I moved from a violent area to move back into a violent area.”

The medical examiner is still finding the causes of death.

Copyright 2022 WPEC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND State Capitol
Assistant in North Dakota AG’s office quits after email deletion
James Vann
Bismarck Police arrest James Vann
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list
Motorcycle patrols in Mandan
Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles

Latest News

Dual-polarization weather radar
Morse Code of Weather: how dual-polarization weather radar helps meteorologists pinpoint severe weather
Police say they responded to a welfare check at the condominium and discovered the bodies of...
Police: 3 found dead in Fla. condo after domestic dispute
harley
Dinosaur digging dreams come true for kid through Make-A-Wish
Authorities say 37-year-old Derick Amos Madden drove his vehicle into a family as they walked...
Attacker mows down family with vehicle, kills 2 with shotgun