UPDATE: Man in custody after being shot by NDHP trooper

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Fargo Police Department received reports of a male firing shots from an apartment balcony in the 3100 block of 34th Avenue South. They say he fled the scene in a 2014 Chevy Silverado. Neighbors report hearing multiple rounds of shots fired. While responding to the call, an FPD officer observed a vehicle in the vicinity matching the description of the vehicle associated with the shots-fired call. North Dakota Highway Patrol was in the area and initiated the stop of the vehicle with FPD assisting. The individual fled the scene at a high rate of speed and NDHP initiated pursuit.

The pursuit ultimately ceased at the intersection of Interstates 29 and 94 (the eastbound on-ramp to I-94 from northbound I-29). Once the vehicle was stopped, NDHP was involved in an officer-involved shooting. The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

FPD remains on scene of the original shots-fired call to gather evidence to aid in its investigation. FPD is also on scene on I-29 to help NDHP secure the perimeter and to provide traffic control. Many people reported waiting nearly an hour in rush hour traffic as crews worked the scene. The ramp appears to remain closed as of 9:00 PM.

Police say a 28-year-old man was transported to a local healthcare facility with non-life threatening injuries, where he remains under FPD custody.

Minutes before the shots fired call, at 4:50 PM, North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a hit and run injury crash on Interstate 29 involving the same blue pickup. It rear-ended a motorcycle. The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. After that crash, the blue pickup fled the scene. A trooper located the pickup going east on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo and conducted a traffic stop where they say the driver began to wave around a gun and then fled north onto Interstate 29 at a high rate of speed. The suspect took the exit to go east onto Interstate 94. While negotiating the exit, the blue pickup struck another vehicle and crashed. The male driver of the blue pickup got out of the vehicle and began shooting as the NDHP trooper arrived on scene. The trooper returned fire striking the male suspect. The suspect was then taken into custody.

