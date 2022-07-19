Advertisement

Toddler, 2 other kids among 6 killed in Montana highway crash

6 people were killed in a multi-car crash in Montana caused by severe weather. (KFBB, KTMF, LINDA UFFELMAN, HANDOUT VIDEO, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Officials say that a 3-year-old was among the six people killed in last week’s Montana pileup that happened when a dust storm caused blackout conditions on Interstate 90.

The Montana Department of Justice says three of the six people who died in Friday’s crash were children. All were from Montana.

Officials said 11 more people were injured, three critically, in the crash near the community of Hardin, east of Billings.

Vehicles from nine states and one Canadian province were involved in the crash that happened amid gusty winds that kicked up dust from farm fields and reduced visibility.

Previous Coverage: 6 dead in Montana highway pileup Friday

