Advertisement

Roosevelt Elementary summer students raise hundreds of dollars for new playground

Lemonade Day in Bismarck
Lemonade Day in Bismarck(KFYR)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, thousands of students across North Dakota learn about the importance of being a business owner through Lemonade Day. This year, students at Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck are putting their marketing skills towards fundraising efforts to rebuild their playground.

“I love lemonade. I love lemonade,” shouted a group of students.

These students at Roosevelt Elementary’s summer program are juiced about this year’s Lemonade Day.

This fundraiser is paying back in fun. The school plans to rebuild its playground for $60,000.

Second graders Kimber and Keira said they’re pouring their hearts into the project.

“It was kind of fun knowing what it’s like to be a business owner,” said second-grader Kimber Coch.

Kimber said she was still thinking about what industry to enter but she said she’ll definitely know by the third grade.

Keira jokingly said she hopes to raise $6 million but understands $300 is a good goal.

Teachers also explain how businesses need to pay their supporters.

“We can learn it in the classroom, we can talk about it and (students) can actually take (the knowledge) and see it play out. To see what happens with that and that goals can be met and with hard work, you can do what you put your mind to,” said teacher Emily Flach.

At the end of the day after paying investors back, they more than doubled their goal with close to $800.

Teachers said they hope to start building the playground in a couple of years.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND State Capitol
Assistant in North Dakota AG’s office quits after email deletion
James Vann
Bismarck Police arrest James Vann
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Motorcycle patrols in Mandan
Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

Wildrose damage from Monday night storm
95 mph winds destroy structures, trees in Wildrose
Additional charges filed against Bismarck man who led police on multi-day chase
Man enters not guilty plea to peeping at Burleigh County campground
10PM Sportscast 7/18/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/18/2022