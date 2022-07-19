Roosevelt Elementary summer students raise hundreds of dollars for new playground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Every year, thousands of students across North Dakota learn about the importance of being a business owner through Lemonade Day. This year, students at Roosevelt Elementary School in Bismarck are putting their marketing skills towards fundraising efforts to rebuild their playground.

“I love lemonade. I love lemonade,” shouted a group of students.

These students at Roosevelt Elementary’s summer program are juiced about this year’s Lemonade Day.

This fundraiser is paying back in fun. The school plans to rebuild its playground for $60,000.

Second graders Kimber and Keira said they’re pouring their hearts into the project.

“It was kind of fun knowing what it’s like to be a business owner,” said second-grader Kimber Coch.

Kimber said she was still thinking about what industry to enter but she said she’ll definitely know by the third grade.

Keira jokingly said she hopes to raise $6 million but understands $300 is a good goal.

Teachers also explain how businesses need to pay their supporters.

“We can learn it in the classroom, we can talk about it and (students) can actually take (the knowledge) and see it play out. To see what happens with that and that goals can be met and with hard work, you can do what you put your mind to,” said teacher Emily Flach.

At the end of the day after paying investors back, they more than doubled their goal with close to $800.

Teachers said they hope to start building the playground in a couple of years.

