Prosecutors file additional charges against James Vann

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors filed additional charges against a Bismarck man who led police on a multi-day chase.

Police say 37-year-old James Vann fired a gun at another man July 12. Vann was arrested by police last Sunday after multiple police chases and lockdowns throughout the week in Bismarck.

Vann is charged with attempted murder and terrorizing for the July 12 incident.

Tuesday, prosecutors filed possession with intent to deliver meth, fleeing, and driving under suspension charges against Vann.

They say Vann operated his car with extreme indifference to human life as he fled from officers. Officers conducted surveillance on Vann at Target last Thursday and say they chased him as he drove through the parking lot and along 3rd Street at 90 miles per hour, ignoring red lights.

Officers say a citizen had to lay down his motorcycle to avoid a collision with Vann before the pursuit was halted due to public safety. Later, they located Vann’s vehicle abandoned and say 95 grams of meth was left in a Ziploc bag in the cup holder.

Vann is in custody on a $500,000 bond.

