Advertisement

ND leaders weigh consequences of deleted AG’s emails

Patrick Hart, chairman for the state Democratic-NPL party, comments on the deleted emails
Patrick Hart, chairman for the state Democratic-NPL party, comments on the deleted emails(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s longtime executive assistant Liz Brocker resigned Monday after records showed she requested Stenehjem’s email account deleted a day after he died in late January.

According to documents obtained by the Associated Press on Monday, Stenehjem’s assistant asked for his account to be deleted the day after he died from cardiac arrest. Tuesday, Your News Leader spoke to government and Democratic officials about what could come of the sudden deletion of emails.

The former Attorney General’s deleted emails have caused a stir.

”If you have a trusted employee that within 24 hours of a death is knee-jerking to deleting troves of data, it just doesn’t sit right with me. It’s not transparent, it’s not accountable. Really, honestly, it borderlines, if not even stepping into the realm, of being a conspiracy to hide something,” said Patrick Hart, chairman for the state Democratic-NPL party.

As Dem-NPL leaders explore possible legal actions, Republican lawmakers plan to explore legislative action to avoid future situations like this.

”This is going to be addressed. We’re going to take a look at this one way or another and determine why they were deleted, should they have been deleted, and maybe develop a policy to go into the future,” said Senator Jerry Klein, assistant majority leader in the North Dakota Senate.

As for what laws Brocker might’ve broken, Century Code Section 54-46-07 says: “All records made or received by... public officials.... are the property of the state and may not be mutilated, destroyed, transferred, removed, sold, or otherwise damaged or disposed of.”

”Any government official or employee who deals in legal matters would likely have emails that would need to be preserved, likely permanently, to follow records retention policies and preserve records that may be needed in future legal matters,” said Legislative Council Director John Bjornson.

ND Information Technology did not immediately reply when asked for a comment Tuesday.

The matter of the deleted emails came to light in early July after an open records request was filed relating to a $1.8 million construction cost overrun by the Attorney General’s office for a leased building in south Bismarck. Your News Leader will keep you updated on this story as it progresses.

Previous Coverage: Assistant in North Dakota AG’s office quits after email deletion

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND State Capitol
Assistant in North Dakota AG’s office quits after email deletion
James Vann
Bismarck Police arrest James Vann
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
Motorcycle patrols in Mandan
Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles
Michael Baltimore is wanted for murder in the death of a barbershop owner in Pennsylvania.
Man featured on ‘90 Day Fiance’ now on US Marshals most wanted list

Latest News

Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in Minot
Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in Minot ahead of North Dakota State Fair
Harley Wells and his family with a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the paleontology lab
Dinosaur digging dreams come true for kid through Make-A-Wish
Free book program in Mandan
Mandan’s free lunch and book program still running
off the beaten path
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip — Be Nice signs