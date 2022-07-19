Advertisement

Minot City Council inviting Pledge of Allegiance leaders

Minot City Council Pledge of Allegiance
Minot City Council Pledge of Allegiance(KMOT)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Mayor Tom Ross of Minot is looking at inviting citizens to lead the Pledge of Allegiance for city meetings going forward.

For the first one, they invited a young boy scout and son of the 5th Bomb Wing commander, Wes Hoadley, to lead the room.

Ross said that he planned to invite Girl Scouts and youth from other organizations as well.

