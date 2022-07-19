Minot City Council appoints Roscoe Streyle as new member

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot City Council moved to appoint a new member until an election can be held in November.

Out of 13 applicants, Roscoe Streyle was appointed to the position for his experience in politics and as a banker. The city could be looking at a tough budget this year and the council members voiced that his experience in finance could help balance the budget.

“I am convinced that Minot needs Roscoe on our team to help us fast-track, to help us save money that we can save in this legislative session,” said Tom Ross, Mayor.

Not everyone on the council was a fan of the move, bringing up some issues that had caused him to step down from the Legislature. They say that some of his past behavior and language were unbecoming of a city leader.

“We all remember his famous tweet when he was in the Legislature which called people who disagreed with him ‘libtards’, and has used the name Pocahontas three times in a derogatory way since November of 2017. I believe that speaks to character, and a lack of caring about our community,” said Carrie Evans, Minot.

Proponents defended him by saying politics shouldn’t play into the selection.

Streyle responded to this and other comments saying:

“Everybody in their life says and does some things that they regret, and I’m no different from anyone else. I’m not a perfect person by no means. I thought the characterizations were not exactly fair,” said Roscoe Streyle, new alderman.

The voters will be able to elect a new council member in November. Streyle said he wasn’t sure yet if he would run for that election.

