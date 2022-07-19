Mandan’s free lunch and book program still running

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Now that we’re halfway through the summer, some of the novelty of being out of school has worn off, and kids can get a little bored. Fortunately, there are still some free Mandan summer programs running until the end of July. Among them, is Mandan Public Schools Tuesday Summer Spark Bag Program.

“You kind of run out of things to do with our games and activities at home. So it’s a nice little refresh to kind of mix it up for the day. Keep the kids less bored on a windy day or a super hot day,” said Erica Hager.

The summer free lunch program also wraps up at the end of July. Both of the programs are offered throughout Mandan parks and schools.

Find more information on the summer spark bags reading program here.

Find more information on the summer free lunch program here.

