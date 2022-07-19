Advertisement

Man enters not guilty plea to peeping at Burleigh County campground

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man police suspect peeped into bathrooms at a campground Memorial Day weekend has pleaded not guilty.

A witness told police she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window at General Sibley Campground watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom.

Police say Zacher admitted to standing on a platform that was for an external septic pump and looking in a window. Police say he told them it was before anyone was in the bathroom.

Tuesday, Zacher entered a not guilty plea to surreptitious intrusion, otherwise known as peeping.

Judge Daniel Borgen scheduled his trial for Oct. 11. If convicted, Zacher could face up to five years in prison.

