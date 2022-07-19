Advertisement

Domestic Violence Crisis Center serving more than average

Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Ward County report
Domestic Violence Crisis Center in Ward County report(KMOT)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Ward County Domestic Violence Crisis Center has been taking over some programs that used to be run by Lutheran Social Services while dealing with an uptick in the wake of COVID.

In their annual report, they said 584 adults and children from Ward County received services from them in 2021. They also took in 25 domestic violence offenders for treatment and classes, which was one of the new programs.

“It’s been a learning curve switching from solely victim services to taking on some of that offender accountability piece, but I think that we are an excellent agency to do that. It’s where our sole mission is focused,” said Jill McDonald, executive director.

They are looking at hiring a nurse that will help them expand their services.

