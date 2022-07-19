Advertisement

Cardboard canoes square off in Roosevelt Park Pool race

Cardboard canoe race Minot
Cardboard canoe race Minot(KMOT)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - It’s amazing what you can do with some cardboard and tape.

Makeshift canoes took over the Roosevelt Park Pool Monday evening.

The teams consisted of two to four members ages 12 and up, but only one to two members could be in the boat for the race.

”We’re excited about this event, there are videos all over YouTube, you see it done in other parks and recreation departments and other institutions a lot. MIT does an annual one and they become really big events and kind of hallmarks of a community. So, we are hoping to make this an annual event if it goes well this year,” said Jerald Brown.

Pre-race canoe inspections were conducted making sure all the rules and regulations were followed before kick-off.

”Well, we made our police boat and we tried to go well. We think we made it back but not all the way, we collapsed a little bit but it was fun,” said Amanda Webb.

Awards were presented for speed, team spirit, the most creative design, and the most dramatic.

Life jackets were mandatory for everyone who was in a canoe, and both members had to start and end together to complete the race.

Organizers say they want to make this an annual event every summer.

