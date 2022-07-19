Budweiser Clydesdales arrive in Minot ahead of North Dakota State Fair

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Budweiser Clydesdales have officially arrived for the North Dakota State Fair.

The world-famous eight-horse hitch is scheduled to parade around the fairgrounds from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

They will also be accompanied by a dalmatian, the official Clydesdales mascot since the 1950s.

“We are going to participate in the State Fair parade on Saturday they will make some appearances whether a full hitch or a single horse in front of the grandstand before some of the concerts,” said Dusty Wald.

The Clydesdales appeared at the State Fair in 2016, and most recently were in Bismarck last month to celebrate the McQuade Softball Tournament.

For the full schedule of these beautiful Clydesdales, follow this link.

