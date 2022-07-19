Advertisement

BSC hires Jaden Scott as new baseball head coach

Jaden Scott
Jaden Scott(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jaden Scott played baseball for the Mystics, and he was an assistant coach at BSC. Monday, Scott was named the head baseball coach at Bismarck State.

Scott says he always wanted to be a head coach, but he didn’t know it would happen so fast.

“The guys before me have done an incredible job of establishing a tradition of success. And as somebody who gets to take it over now, I’m excited about that and it’s a good time for it with Coach Keeran getting a good job, and it’s a good time as well because we have five guys coming back, so a lot of turnover kind of and it gets me to put my stamp on these guys right away,” said Scott.

Despite only returning five players from a 37-win team, Jaden says they only have two spots left for recruiting.

Scott said his to-do list also includes finding an assistant coach and starting to work on the fall schedule. The Mystics report in about a month.

Michael Keeran left the program to become an assistant at NCAA Division One Western Illinois. Prior to that, Corby McGlauflin left BSC to become the head coach at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Vann
Bismarck Police arrest James Vann
rattlesnake den
Keeping tabs on Prairie Rattlesnakes
Fire officials in Kenmare say a man suffered serious burns while trying to rescue children from...
One seriously hurt in house fire in Kenmare
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Motorcycle patrols in Mandan
Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles

Latest News

bsc new coach
6PM Sportscast 7/18/22
summer league series
Summer League Series: Larks’ Edwin Colon going to Northwoods League All-Star Game
Edwin Colon
Summer League Series: Larks’ Edwin Colon going to Northwoods League All-Star Game
10PM Sportscast 7/17/2022
10PM Sportscast 7/17/2022