BSC hires Jaden Scott as new baseball head coach

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Jaden Scott played baseball for the Mystics, and he was an assistant coach at BSC. Monday, Scott was named the head baseball coach at Bismarck State.

Scott says he always wanted to be a head coach, but he didn’t know it would happen so fast.

“The guys before me have done an incredible job of establishing a tradition of success. And as somebody who gets to take it over now, I’m excited about that and it’s a good time for it with Coach Keeran getting a good job, and it’s a good time as well because we have five guys coming back, so a lot of turnover kind of and it gets me to put my stamp on these guys right away,” said Scott.

Despite only returning five players from a 37-win team, Jaden says they only have two spots left for recruiting.

Scott said his to-do list also includes finding an assistant coach and starting to work on the fall schedule. The Mystics report in about a month.

Michael Keeran left the program to become an assistant at NCAA Division One Western Illinois. Prior to that, Corby McGlauflin left BSC to become the head coach at Briar Cliff College in Sioux City.

