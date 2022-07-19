Bread Poets has new hands kneading the dough

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck staple, Bread Poets, is changing hands but will still be serving Bismarck favorites with zest.

Bread Poets in downtown Bismarck is known across the state. It was opened in 1998 by Jon Lee, whose career had taken him away from Bismarck, but his heart was calling him home and he saw a need for quality, homemade bread.

“I knew that I wanted to settle down here and if I had kids someday, I wanted them to have the same experience I did growing up in Bismarck, which I think is the greatest place on earth. So, I was looking for a way to get back to Bismarck and the bread store, which there wasn’t any at that time, and Bismarck seemed to be a great avenue,” said founder Jon Lee.

Twenty-four years later, the store will be changing hands. Lee said he wasn’t looking to sell the business, but after meeting new owners Peter and Jessica Dargis, he felt like he might have the right active starters for a new batch of ideas.

“So, when they first approached me and we started talking I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I’m ready to be done.’ But the more we talked and the more I got to know them, it just felt like those barriers got removed, I got more comfortable with the idea, and the more things fell into place,” added Lee.

Peter and Jessica were looking for a local store that could connect them to the community even further, and Bread Poets “checked all the boxes” for them.

The first day as owners had them feeling excited.

“It almost felt like getting up for school the first day. Coming in, like, and meeting our team, meeting your classmates type of thing, we loved having everyone come visit us,” said Jessica.

For fans of the famous cinnamon logs, dinner buns or granola — rejoice, as the new owners don’t plan on any big changes soon.

“So, we want to keep that legacy and keep it going, and we’ll put our own stamp on it at some point, but we want to keep the products and keep it the way it is for the most part,” added Peter.

Lee says he feels comfortable handing over the reigns as he and the owners share the same business mantra: “People over profits. Take care of the people and everything else will be great.”

Lee says he plans on staying at the business through December to help out with Thanksgiving and Christmas, and he will always be around to help as a resource as the new owners start their new journey.

