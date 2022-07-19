Active shooter drill scheduled for Tuesday morning at Minot airport

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – If you hear a lot of loud noises, or see a large emergency response at Minot International Airport Tuesday morning, it’s likely a training exercise.

Various law enforcement agencies will join with the TSA in taking part in an active shooter drill from 8:30 – 10 a.m.

The public is asked to stay away from the area during the drill. The training session has been scheduled between active commercial flights.

