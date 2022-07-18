Advertisement

Twins draft shortstop with 8th overall pick in draft

Brooks Lee is selected by the Minnesota Twins with the eighth pick of the 2022 MLB baseball...
Brooks Lee is selected by the Minnesota Twins with the eighth pick of the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFYR) - With the 8th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins selected shortstop Brooks Lee out of Cal Poly.

Lee wrapped up his third season with the Mustangs this spring, playing 58 games. He hit .357, driving in 55 on 84 hits.

Lee was named an All-American by five different outlets for his efforts this season, including first-team by Collegiate Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association.

He led the Big West in hits, walks, doubles, home runs, runs scored, RBIs, slugging percentage and total bases and was second in batting average and on-base percentage in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Romero and Bill Carns
Men who survived serial killer attacks meet for the first time in Bismarck after nearly 40 years
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Fire officials in Kenmare say a man suffered serious burns while trying to rescue children from...
One seriously hurt in house fire in Kenmare
Mandan Bill Barth Ford
Mandan Bill Barth Ford is sold

Latest News

Native American All-Star Showcase
Local coaches and athletes taking part in the Native American All-Star Showcase
larks sports 7/16
10PM Sportscast 7/16/22
sports 7/17
5PM Sportscast 7/17/22
native american all-star showcase
Local coaches and athletes taking part in the Native American All-Star Showcase