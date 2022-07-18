Twins draft shortstop with 8th overall pick in draft

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFYR) - With the 8th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Minnesota Twins selected shortstop Brooks Lee out of Cal Poly.

Lee wrapped up his third season with the Mustangs this spring, playing 58 games. He hit .357, driving in 55 on 84 hits.

Lee was named an All-American by five different outlets for his efforts this season, including first-team by Collegiate Baseball and the American Baseball Coaches Association.

He led the Big West in hits, walks, doubles, home runs, runs scored, RBIs, slugging percentage and total bases and was second in batting average and on-base percentage in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.