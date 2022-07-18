Summer League Series: Larks’ Edwin Colon at the All-Star Game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Edwin Colon is set to represent the Bismarck Larks at Tuesday’s Northwoods League All-Star Game, and rightfully so for the season that he has been having. He joins KFYR-TV Sports Reporter Neil Vierzba in this week’s edition of our Summer League Series.

Vierzba said: “Welcome to another edition of Summer League Series. I’m Neil Vierzba and joining me is Bismarck Larks Closer Edwin Colon. Edwin, quite the season you’ve been having, what’s been working well on the mound for you this season?

Colon responded: “I just think I’ve been really blessed. How I’ve been commanding my fastball and my slider. My slider has been really good lately. So that’s a really good thing.

Vierzba said: “You come from a family that has a history with baseball. Most notable one being your uncle Bartolo. I understand you kind of followed him on the road, things of that nature. But what did you learn from him? Might have been some pitches, might be just command on the mound, what did you learn most from him?

Colon said: “Well I’ve always learned the way that he tries to command his fastball and his two-seam. I have similar pitches like him. Like my two-seam, I have a quarter hang as well. So, for lefties, I’m excited to throw it. My slider is really good. He always taught me how to grab the ball, how to set up on the mound for different hitters.”

Vierzba said: “You just recently were named to the Northwoods League All-Star Game as the lone representative for the Larks. What does that mean for you to play in a big game like that for this summer league that you just so happened to join the team and play for?”

Edwin responded: “I mean it means a lot to me. I just think it’s hard work, always working hard and trying to do my best on the mound. It’s just a blessing, I feel amazing about it.”

Neil said: “Well best of luck the rest of the way. We appreciate you joining us on this week’s Summer League Series.

Edwin said: “Thank you so much.”

Edwin’s uncle Bartolo pitched 21 years in the Major Leagues, including a year with the Twins when he was 44 years old.

The Northwoods League All-Star game is in Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday.

