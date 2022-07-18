Advertisement

North Dakota gets vaccine for Monkeypox virus

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(MGN)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has received 65 doses of the Monkeypox vaccine. There have been no active cases of Monkeypox in North Dakota, as of Monday. South Dakota and Minnesota have confirmed cases of the virus.

The virus creates blisters like smallpox or cowpox on the skin. Other indicators of the virus include flu-like symptoms.

The vaccines in North Dakota are being saved for people who have likely had exposure or who have been recently exposed.

“As serious as this is to people and as troublesome as it is to have yet another infectious disease to be worried about, I think that people have a lot of reasons to not be too afraid of this current Monkeypox outbreak, but to just know the facts,” said Danielle Pinnick, immunization coordinator.

Monkeypox can spread through direct contact with someone that carries the virus.

