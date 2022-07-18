Advertisement

Minot Youthworks working toward new facility

Minot Youthworks
Minot Youthworks(KMOT)
By John Salling
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Youthworks is looking at a new facility in Ward County, and it’s on the way to getting the funding it needs.

A change in state policy means Youthworks in Minot needed more space. They have signed a deal with Ward County to receive $350,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

That will help them buy and renovate a new facility that will allow them to meet their requirements.

“It’s really important that Ward county feels like, the zone feels like, I know the child I’m responsible for is in a safe, good place while we’re trying to find the most suitable placement for them,” said Melanie Heitkamp, executive director.

They said they’ve got their eyes on a building, but aren’t releasing the address until the deal is finalized.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Romero and Bill Carns
Men who survived serial killer attacks meet for the first time in Bismarck after nearly 40 years
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Fire officials in Kenmare say a man suffered serious burns while trying to rescue children from...
One seriously hurt in house fire in Kenmare
Mandan Bill Barth Ford
Mandan Bill Barth Ford is sold

Latest News

Motorcycle patrols in Mandan
Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles
Mandan Photo Contest
Mandan photo contest open for submissions
Native American All-Star Showcase
Local coaches and athletes taking part in the Native American All-Star Showcase
larks sports 7/16
10PM Sportscast 7/16/22