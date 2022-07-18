Minot Youthworks working toward new facility

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Youthworks is looking at a new facility in Ward County, and it’s on the way to getting the funding it needs.

A change in state policy means Youthworks in Minot needed more space. They have signed a deal with Ward County to receive $350,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.

That will help them buy and renovate a new facility that will allow them to meet their requirements.

“It’s really important that Ward county feels like, the zone feels like, I know the child I’m responsible for is in a safe, good place while we’re trying to find the most suitable placement for them,” said Melanie Heitkamp, executive director.

They said they’ve got their eyes on a building, but aren’t releasing the address until the deal is finalized.

