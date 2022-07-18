BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Minot firefighters responded to deck fire that started at a home in Minot on Sunday.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire that was reported early Sunday morning along 34th Avenue Southeast. The fire caused damage to the exterior siding of the home, while the home itself had no damage.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.