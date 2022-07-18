Advertisement

Mandan photo contest open for submissions

Mandan Photo Contest
Mandan Photo Contest(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Photo Contest is open for submissions once again.

Photographers of all ages and experience levels are invited to submit photos of Mandan and Morton County for the second annual contest.

Last year, there were 108 entries from 30 photographers.

This year, you can submit photos in one of the four following categories: Opportunity, Community, Achievement, and Fun and Country.

The winners will be displayed for at least a year at Mandan City Hall or another public facility. For a full list of rules, visit cityofmandan.com/photocontest.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Romero and Bill Carns
Men who survived serial killer attacks meet for the first time in Bismarck after nearly 40 years
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
2 kids among 6 dead in Montana highway pileup, 8 others hurt
Fire officials in Kenmare say a man suffered serious burns while trying to rescue children from...
One seriously hurt in house fire in Kenmare
Mandan Bill Barth Ford
Mandan Bill Barth Ford is sold

Latest News

Motorcycle patrols in Mandan
Mandan police to hit the streets on motorcycles
Minot Youthworks
Minot Youthworks working toward new facility
Native American All-Star Showcase
Local coaches and athletes taking part in the Native American All-Star Showcase
larks sports 7/16
10PM Sportscast 7/16/22