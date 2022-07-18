Mandan photo contest open for submissions

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Photo Contest is open for submissions once again.

Photographers of all ages and experience levels are invited to submit photos of Mandan and Morton County for the second annual contest.

Last year, there were 108 entries from 30 photographers.

This year, you can submit photos in one of the four following categories: Opportunity, Community, Achievement, and Fun and Country.

The winners will be displayed for at least a year at Mandan City Hall or another public facility. For a full list of rules, visit cityofmandan.com/photocontest.

