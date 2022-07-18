Carbon capture facility near Richardton opens

RICHARDTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Red Trail Energy’s new ethanol facility is now up and running.

The facility near Richardton announced it has begun operating. It is the first carbon capture and storage project allowed under state and EPA rules.

Because it uses carbon capture, Red Trail Energy’s CEO says it lowers the carbon footprint of an ethanol plant.

The facility was approved by the state’s Industrial Commission in October of last year to perform carbon capture, and is the first plant in the state to operate in this way. Red Trail’s CEO says this will also pave the wave for similar facilities in the future.

Gov. Doug Burgum released a statement on the opening of the facility, saying that it is helping to pave the way for North Dakota to continue being innovative in energy production. He says advancements like this will enhance national security and reduce the country’s reliance on foreign energy sources, as well as bring down energy prices for consumers.

“By capturing and storing the carbon from ethanol production, Red Trail Energy is helping to pave the way for the long-term viability of current energy sources in North Dakota with innovation and environmental stewardship,” Burgum said.

