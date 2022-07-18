Disney Land or fix the AC? When it gets hot, sometimes it’s not an easy decision

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sometimes there is no way to beat the heat. One local auto repair shop has reported an increase in air conditioning repairs as temps soar into triple digits.

Employees at Bismarck Tire Center can feel the rising temps and they also see the effects of the heat as well.

”With the hot weather, the air conditioning parts are starting to fail, and we’ve been staying quite busy with it,” said Eric Hoffman, service manager at Bismarck Tire Center in Downtown Bismarck.

For some people, the decision to fix a broken AC unit isn’t very easy, especially when there are other things to spend money on.

”And now our great debate is whether it’s worth the money or not because.... summer’s almost over again,” said Nicole Schumaker.

Shumaker is currently saving up for a trip to take her kids to Disney Land. She said she’s had her AC fixed twice before and with the end of summer in sight, that money could be better used for the vacation fund.

”Two hundred and fifty dollars goes a lot further at Disney Land than $250 on an air conditioning unit that’s already been fixed twice,” she adds.

If you’re trying to keep your car out of the shop and pumping out cool air, there is preventative maintenance you can do yourself.

”Make sure your condensers are clean, not full of bugs, dirt, grime because the condenser is what cools the Freon, and if that gets plugged, your AC runs at higher temps which causes failure,” said Hoffman.

While it’s not quite as refreshing, you can travel with your windows down for free.

