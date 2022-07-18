Construction underway for Watford City’s Bakken Area Skills Center

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Despite some federal grant delays, construction is set to begin soon for Watford City’s Career and Technical Education facility.

Officials held a groundbreaking Monday for the Bakken Area Skills Center, which they say will provide more career and technical education (CTE) for students and workforce training for high-demand jobs. While some federal funds are still being tied up, Superintendent Dr. Steve Holen says they are able to get started on the project.

“We were able to get some of the shovel-ready money, which was really beneficial to us so that we could move forward and not be held up. We’re excited about it. [There’s] some challenges with supplies and so forth, but we are looking forward to a successful project,” said Holen.

The Bakken Area Skills Center is located across the street from the Rough Rider Center. The land was donated to the district by Stenehjem Holdings.

Holen estimates the facility should be up and running by next winter.

