Century High School graduate performs with John Philip Sousa National High School Honor Band

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For Isaac Anderson, this summer is all about music.

The 2022 Century High School graduate spends at least two hours a day practicing the saxophone.

The good news: his hard work has already paid off by providing him a once in a lifetime experience.

You could say music is life for Isaac Anderson. He’s been playing the piano since kindergarten.

“That helped me get a solid foundation for music in general,” Anderson said.

He picked up the saxophone since sixth grade.

“I love its versatility can be used in jazz or classical,” he explained.

The alto sax is his primary instrument, but he plays several others.

“I also play other saxophones like the soprano, and I’ve had experience on baritone, tenor and sopranino if you can believe that. And I’ve also played clarinet couple of those. And even oboe for a concert and then piano,” he said.

Now, he plans to make the saxophone his career.

“The ultimate goal is to perform in a professional ensemble somewhere,” he said.

He got a taste of that this summer, when he was selected as one of 88 high school students from 25 different states to be a part of the elite John Philip Sousa National High School Honor Band. Anderson was the lone representative from North Dakota. He was chosen to be the principal alto saxophonist of the entire band.

“There was a lot awesome about it. But I think the main thing was just getting exposure to other musicians from around the country,” Anderson said.

Musicians that have further inspired Isaac to chase his dream of one day playing the saxophone professionally.

Anderson will attend UND in the fall to study saxophone performance.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.