Bismarck residents find ways to beat the heat

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This extreme heat and humidity are what everyone is talking about.

With a heat index of 100°, many North Dakotans trying to find any way to cool down. Aside from the river and swimming pools, there are a few other ways to beat the heat.

”We are North Dakotans through and through, so if it gets above eighty, we hate it,” mom Anna Sayler said.

The New Generation Park Splash Pad in northwest Bismarck was full of families seeking relief from the scorching heat.

”I like getting wet and playing with all my friends,” splash pad user Haven Powell said.

This splash pad is kind of like a Starbucks drive-thru, only it provides quick relief for parents and their kids.

”This is just a quick way to cool down between running in and out of stores all day long,” Sayler said.

Anna Sayler was in Bismarck doing errands when her friend invited her to the splash pad.

”Besides the fact that all my kid’s sunburn, it just yesterday we were at the fair and my kids just sat down, they just melted, they were done their attitudes just got really grumpy,” Sayler said.

The splash pad has a 15-minute time limit, but thankfully, simply a push of a button gives kids and parents another quarter-hour of refreshment.

Sunday, the heat index was 103° making the past two days the hottest of the year.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.