Bismarck police vying to get body cameras in next few years

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Not all police officers in North Dakota have body cameras, but many departments across the state are hoping to change that.

Last year, the Morton County Sheriff’s Department received a set of cameras. This year, Bismarck police are taking steps to get a set of their own.

The hardware itself isn’t that expensive, but the costs to maintain footage and transfer evidence properly as well as to store data adds up. The cameras record video and audio and allow police to playback events, but once recorded, the videos can’t be edited. They capture more angles than with a dash camera.

“That’s kind of where our profession is going right now with body cams. It protects our officers. It protects the citizens, and we just feel it is more transparent being able to document more closely what we do. And also, it helps in evidence preservation,” said Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer at Bismarck Police Department.

Bismarck Police have requested funding for 133 body cameras — one for each officer. The cost they presented to the budget committee for a five-year contract is around $1.3 million.

The first draft of the budget proposal was slated for approval by commissioners this week. After a public comment period, the budget will be determined in September.

The department currently uses dash cameras.

