Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at minors over music pleads not guilty
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man whom police say pointed a gun at three minors during a confrontation has pleaded not guilty.
Multiple witnesses told police in June that 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen had been agitated by music playing at night in an apartment parking lot. They say he pointed a gun at three juveniles.
Bearsheart-Allen says he did not remove his gun from his holster during the argument.
He pleaded not guilty to three counts of terrorizing Monday.
He’s scheduled to face a jury in October.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.