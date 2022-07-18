Advertisement

Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at minors over music pleads not guilty

44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen pleads not guilty(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man whom police say pointed a gun at three minors during a confrontation has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple witnesses told police in June that 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen had been agitated by music playing at night in an apartment parking lot. They say he pointed a gun at three juveniles.

Bearsheart-Allen says he did not remove his gun from his holster during the argument.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of terrorizing Monday.

He’s scheduled to face a jury in October.

Previous Coverage: Bismarck man in custody after witnesses said he pointed gun at minors over music

