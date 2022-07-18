Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at minors over music pleads not guilty

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man whom police say pointed a gun at three minors during a confrontation has pleaded not guilty.

Multiple witnesses told police in June that 44-year-old Joshua Bearsheart-Allen had been agitated by music playing at night in an apartment parking lot. They say he pointed a gun at three juveniles.

Bearsheart-Allen says he did not remove his gun from his holster during the argument.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of terrorizing Monday.

He’s scheduled to face a jury in October.

