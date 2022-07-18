Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry seeing drastic shortages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry is running into the worst food shortages it has seen. The non-profit is struggling to make ends meet.

Keeping these shelves stocked has been harder than ever.

”Now we actually have a distribution list so we can keep better control of the inventory we have and make sure that we can serve as many people as we can,” said Pat Jergenson, co-chair at Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry.

The pantry had to cut its hours so that it can still supply enough food. Patrons used to be able to choose which products they wanted each month.

”It’s not just the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry that’s experiencing this trickle-down effect of food. That’s in the supply chains,” said Jergenson.

They source their food from the Great Plains Food Bank, which is also experiencing delays and shortages.

”And we were just commenting this morning that we’re seeing an increase of new people who’ve never been here before or who have been here a year or two ago and now need to come back and have some help with their food supplies,” said Jergenson.

With a higher demand for food, there is also a higher demand for volunteers and financial donations.

”It wouldn’t take much for me to be in the same place, so I just want to be here for people. I care about people. I care about our community, and we got started here because that’s what we wanted to instill in our children,” said Kristine Leinart, a volunteer.

They also need help managing the website, Facebook page, fundraising, and other volunteer opportunities outside the pantry. Patrons can get food every 30 days with a simple sign-up process. It’s open Monday and Tuesdays from 1-4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.