Wild turkey study looks into relocated hens in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The most thorough wild turkey study to date is taking place in North Dakota. About 200 birds are moved every year due to nuisance complaints.

The National Wild Turkey Federation is working with the University of North Dakota and North Dakota Game and Fish to understand the survival and productivity of relocated hens. Some of the questions they seek to answer are:

How do survival rates differ between relocated turkeys and those not moved?

Does nest survival differ between the two?

How far do relocated turkeys move once released in a new area?

The findings will ultimately help North Dakota Game and Fish fine tune the location program which will benefit ranchers, turkeys, and hunters.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.