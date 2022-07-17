Advertisement

Wild turkey study looks into relocated hens in ND

ND turkey study
ND turkey study(KFYR)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The most thorough wild turkey study to date is taking place in North Dakota. About 200 birds are moved every year due to nuisance complaints.

The National Wild Turkey Federation is working with the University of North Dakota and North Dakota Game and Fish to understand the survival and productivity of relocated hens. Some of the questions they seek to answer are:

  • How do survival rates differ between relocated turkeys and those not moved?
  • Does nest survival differ between the two?
  • How far do relocated turkeys move once released in a new area?

The findings will ultimately help North Dakota Game and Fish fine tune the location program which will benefit ranchers, turkeys, and hunters.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
James Vann
Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder, led police on high-speed chase, escapes
James Romero and Bill Carns
Men who survived serial killer attacks meet for the first time in Bismarck after nearly 40 years
‘Can you help me understand why you did this?’: Man sentenced in Burleigh County for additional charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run
Mandan Bill Barth Ford
Mandan Bill Barth Ford is sold

Latest News

Downtown Bismarck construction
Urban Harvest starts next Thursday despite downtown construction
lincoln days
Lincoln celebrates anniversary with ‘Lincoln Days’
Lincoln Days 2022
Lincoln celebrates anniversary with ‘Lincoln Days’
Concert in the park Mandan Saturday
Eckroth Music celebrates 50th anniversary with a concert