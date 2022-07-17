Advertisement

Urban Harvest starts next Thursday despite downtown construction

Downtown Bismarck construction
Downtown Bismarck construction(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple construction projects are happening downtown, which won’t affect Urban Harvest. The event is in its 17th season.

The street fair takes place on the corner of Fourth Street and Broadway, which is partial under construction. The sidewalks are still open, giving room to the various food and craft vendors to set up their booths.

“Everything should go as normal. In fact, it is kind of nice that they have Broadway closed off, I feel like it is going to be safer for people walking across the street. Going back and forth from Fourth Street,” Stacy Strum event organizer said.

Urban Harvest starts on July 21st and will run every Thursday till August 11th.

