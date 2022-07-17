Advertisement

Local coaches and athletes taking part in the Native American All-Star Showcase

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, G.A. (KFYR) - The Atlanta Braves and the 7G Foundation are hosting the first ever Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase in Atlanta, Georgia. 50 of the country’s top high school baseball players of Native descent are part taking in a showcase in front of collegiate scouts and former Braves players.

Of the 50 athletes, 35 tribal affiliations from 13 states and Canada are represented.

Four athletes from North Dakota are playing in the showcase: Turtle Mountain’s Braeden Grant, Evan Grant, and Louis Monette, as well as Dunseith’s Corben House.

Scott Davis, an active member in native representation in North Dakota and showcase organizer, asked Bismarck High assistant Josh Standing Elk, as well as Mandan assistant Rob Bird Horse, to help with coaching.

“We are honored to be hosting the first Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase this weekend.” Said Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller. “The reach of this event will extend beyond Braves Country as we welcome the to Native American student-athletes from across North America to hone and highlight their skills with Major League alumni and scouts.”

The All-Star game was played Sunday afternoon.

