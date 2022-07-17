Lincoln celebrates anniversary with ‘Lincoln Days’

LINCOLN, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Lincoln celebrated its 45th anniversary in style.

Lincoln, North Dakota is a young city, but one that is growing every year.

For five years, the city has celebrated their anniversary in a big way — with an annual event called “Lincoln Days.”

”It was a really fun experience; the kids really enjoy it and the community really seemed to enjoy it,” said volunteer Ryan Glass.

Businesses and citizens donate to make everything free, with many events for families, like bounce houses, dunk tanks, and a parade, all to celebrate the anniversary.

”Lincoln started 45 years ago, and even sooner than that. It was like a better community. And now it’s more of a family community,” said Mayor of Lincoln Gerarld Wise.

And although many events were for the kids, that’s not all the event had to offer. Along with the vendor and car shows, the city hosted a street dance.

While Lincoln Days has grown throughout the years, so has the need for volunteers. Wise said that the event, “really needs the help.”

”It’d be sad to see this go away again. I understand years before I came here, in ‘06, they had Lincoln Days, and it just kind of faded away,” said Wise.

Wise said they might move “Lincoln days” later into the year for 2023′s celebration.

Lincoln has roughly 4,200 citizens, according to the 2020 census.

