Families enjoy world’s biggest bounce house for Sanford summer celebration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The world’s biggest bounce house came to visit Bismarck this weekend, and it’s also helping a good cause.

The Sanford Health Foundation and the Bismarck Larks teamed up to create the “Sanford Summer Celebration,” celebrating the ten-year anniversary of Sanford Health.

All the proceeds from ticket sales go towards the Sanford Health Foundation and the MDU Resource Community Bowl and helps to better care for patients.

”We like to support the community, and what a great opportunity. I mean, who could — it’s the world’s largest bounce house,” said attendee Kelli Ulberg.

Around five hundred people were expected to attend.

