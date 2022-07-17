Eckroth Music celebrates 50th anniversary with a concert

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Dozens of Mandan citizens enjoyed a concert outside Saturday, put on by the Bismarck-Mandan Wind Ensemble.

The concert in the park’s program included the premiere performance of “Across the Northern Sky.”

The piece was commissioned by employees to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Eckroth Music, a music business that began in Mandan.

“After its premiere here today, it will be premiered across all our territories, and a copy of the concert band piece will be given to our customers so they can enjoy it in their communities as well,” said Eckroth Music CEO Jeff Eckroth.

Eckroth Music currently has nine locations across four states.

