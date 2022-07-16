Advertisement

Ukrainians to join family members in North Dakota

Welcoming new Ukrainians to ND
Welcoming new Ukrainians to ND(Bismarck Global Neighbors)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has already welcomed Ukrainian families displaced by the war with Russia, and more are coming. Bismarck Global Neighbors is helping these families with all the paperwork and getting settled with their host families. They are currently working with 20 families, most of whom have relatives close to Bismarck and Dickinson.

“There’s been a little over 60 Ukrainians that have come to North Dakota. We’re currently working with the 20 or 25 of them that we do know about and where they are located,” said Julie Ramos Lagos, executive director of Bismarck Global Neighbors.

If you’d like to help these families with their new start in North Dakota, Global Neighbors is accepting monetary donations. They will accept furniture and appliances like microwaves, and school supplies for the children attending school in the fall. They also partner with 701 Cycle for a bike program to take used bikes, clean them up, and distribute them to families who have moved to the area.

