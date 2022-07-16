Turtle Mountain and Dunseith baseball players selected to play in Atlanta Braves’ Native American All-Star Showcase

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) - Four members of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa were selected to play in the first-ever Native American All-Star Showcase, sponsored by the Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation.

Braedan Grant, Evan Grant and Louis Monette represent Turtle Mountain High School.

The three are joined by Corben House of Dunseith.

The four players were selected from a pool of more than 200 Native American student-athletes, Turtle Mountain Athletic Director Dr. Shane Martin said.

“Being in northern, rural North Dakota and being a Class A school. It’s harder for us to compete a lot of the bigger schools knowing that we don’t have as much selection. Giving our kids that format and the resources from this program to go and get better. I see good things for our program going forward,” said Martin.

Turtle Mountain coaches Mike Day James Grant, Colten and Grant Birkland were also selected to attend the event and learn from Major League Baseball coaches.

A “pro-style workout” will take place on Saturday at the Braves’ Truist Park, with an all-star game on Sunday.

