Sanford plans to appeal over affidavits in child porn probe

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks with reporters in Sioux Falls, S.D.(Carson Walker | AP Photo/Carson Walker, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Billionaire banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford plans to ask the South Dakota Supreme Court to bar the release of affidavits used to issue search warrants into a child pornography investigation.

The notice came after Judge James Power refused to first release the affidavits to Sanford’s legal team before they became public.

Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge argued they couldn’t evaluate whether to appeal unless they reviewed the documents.

After Sanford’s lawyers said they would meet Monday’s deadline to appeal, Power said he would keep the documents sealed until Sanford has exhausted all appeals. Sanford has not been charged.

State investigators in 2019 began searching Sanford’s email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm.

The South Dakota attorney general’s office declined to file charges against Sanford following the probe, saying it found no prosecutable offenses within the state’s jurisdiction.

