One seriously hurt in house fire in Kenmare

Fire officials in Kenmare say a man suffered serious burns while trying to rescue children from...
Fire officials in Kenmare say a man suffered serious burns while trying to rescue children from a burning home Friday night. Some airmen who happened to be passing by stopped to help get a child out of the home.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KENMARE, N.D. (KMOT) – One man suffered serious injuries while attempting to rescue children from a house fire in Kenmare late Friday night, according to the town’s fire department.

Assistant Fire Chief Scot Ness told Your News Leader they responded to a fire at a ranch-style home around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue NE.

Ness said the fire was largely contained to one part of the home, but a man who entered the home to find children passed out from smoke inhalation, and suffered severe burns.

Ness said some airmen who happened to be passing by stopped at the scene and assisted in getting a child out of the home.

The man is being treated in St. Paul for his burns, according to the assistant chief. The children were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Kenmare Fire and Ambulance responded, along with a Ward County deputy.

