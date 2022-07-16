North Dakota AG: Possible fraud in petitions for ballot item

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says an investigation into potential fraud by people who gathered signatures for a failed ballot initiative to term-limit state lawmakers will be referred to a county prosecutor for possible charges.

Wrigley says the investigation would be handed over to Ward County next week. Secretary of State Al Jaeger in March said a review by his office and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation had found numerous violations, including signatures “likely forged” in the presence of a notary public. The review also found petition workers were paid bonuses based on their production, and a “significant number” of signatures came from residents of other states.

Allegations and prosecutions for petition fraud are not new in North Dakota, but they are rare.

Citizen initiatives let residents bypass lawmakers and get proposed state laws and constitutional amendments on ballots if they gather enough signatures from voters. Signature gatherers are often paid, but state law forbids organizers from paying based on the number of signatures they get.

State law makes it a felony to sign more than two names other than one’s own to a petition, punishable by up to five years in prison. A misdemeanor, for signing one or two names other than one’s own, could result in up to a year in jail.

The initiative sought to limit lawmakers to eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate, and limit governors to no more than two elected terms. Jared Hendrix, chairman of the committee, declined comment Friday. In March, he said that Jaeger “purposefully and unlawfully denied residents the ability to place term limits on the November 2022 ballot.”

The case is one of three involving alleged petition-gathering fraud that is under review for possible legal action, Wrigley told The Associated Press.

