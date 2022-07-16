Local, international firefighters compete in Firefighter Combat Challenge

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - First responders gathered Friday to test themselves against other firefighters from the surrounding area, other states, and other countries.

More than 40 firefighters will compete this weekend in the Firefighter Challenge. A traveling competition that tests the fitness of firefighters in what’s known as the “Five Essential Functions.” Each race mimics the demands of real-life firefighting which can happen in a split second.

”It’s an opportunity, of course, to really stay accountable for the job and our fitness levels and be able to go to work knowing that whatever the challenge is that faces us we can handle it and it starts right here,” said Shawna Coulter of the Whitby Firefighters Association Local 2036 in Canada.

One firefighter from Bismarck recently joined an exclusive group called “The Lion’s Den.”

”The Lion’s Den is kinda like an elite club, it’s probably the top 15 to 10 percent of competitors that compete in this event qualify for The Lion’s Den,” said Lucas Krueger with the Bismarck Fire Department.

Competitors will complete various tasks through this obstacle course, all real scenarios they could encounter in the field. By the last obstacle, Shawna Coulter says it’s all about grit.

”At that point when you get to the dummy, it becomes your self-belief system in terms of being able to do that positive mental talk to realize that you are capable of anything and just go in and be assertive and get it done,” adds Coulter.

With temperatures reaching over 90 degrees over the next few days these men and women will be competing in full gear which will only add difficulty to the competition.

This event isn’t only about testing fitness and heart, but also about rallying to support fellow firefighters and show the community how far they’re willing to go to keep us safe.

The individual competition kicks off Friday night with another team competition on Saturday. The event is free to the public and also has a kid’s course which is a fun way to play firefighter for a while. More details can be found on their website.

