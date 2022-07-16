KMOT’s County by County for July 15, 2022

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This week’s County by County segment features fun in the Turtle Mountains, taking it to the streets in Antler, and a Where’s Waldo search in the Magic City.

First off, we head north for Turtle Mountain Days, on the reservation! The festivities kicked off today Friday with honors for veterans.

Saturday there’s a parade at the middle school. Then, throughout the week there’s fun events like a canoe race, mud run, basketball tournaments, as well as a Special Olympics competition.

There’s also music, a pageant, and public meals.

You can find the full schedule here.

Heading west to the town of Antler, you have a chance to support the preservation of the historic Antler Town Square. The Antler Historical Society is hosting a street dance on Main Street!

The dance is Saturday at 6 p.m.

The band Night Drive will be playing music, there will be food trucks and a beer garden.

There’s also the Antler Outlaws Roughrider Rodeo Saturday and Sunday at the Antler Memorial Park.

It’s $20/person, or $50/family, and 12 and under are free.

You can find the full schedule here.

In Minot, you have the chance to find Waldo—no seriously! Throughout the month of July, Main Street Books is encouraging you to shop local.

You can get your “Where’s Waldo” passport at the bookstore, and search for Waldo at 25 different local businesses around town!

If you find waldo by July 30 you can get exclusive deals and win prizes!

You can find more information, including a list of participating stores, here.

