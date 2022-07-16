Deleted emails of former attorney general raise questions

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Friday in response to an open records request that the email account of former attorney general Wayne Stenehjem was deleted after he died and the account and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel was deleted after he resigned.

Wrigley calls the move concerning but not illegal.

Democratic House Majority Leader Josh Boschee says the issue shows the need for “some sort of statute or policy to make sure we protect the integrity” of emails by state officials.

Wrigley says Stenehjem’s account was deleted by an employee in January, at Siebel’s direction. Seibel’s account was deleted in May, two months after Seibel quit.

