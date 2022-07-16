Advertisement

BNSF train derails near Palermo, no injuries

BNSF
BNSF(MGN)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Ten cars of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed roughly 50 miles west of Minot near the town of Palermo Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the railway.

The derailment occurred shortly after 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

The company said no one was hurt, and there are no hazardous materials involved.

They said the train was carrying various types of freight.

The railway said one track reopened for service Saturday morning.

According to an update on the BNSF website, the second track is expected to open Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
Bismarck Police block off part of South 3rd Street
James Vann
Bismarck man wanted for attempted murder, led police on high-speed chase, escapes
‘Can you help me understand why you did this?’: Man sentenced in Burleigh County for additional charges stemming from fatal hit-and-run
Mandan Bill Barth Ford
Mandan Bill Barth Ford is sold
James Romero and Bill Carns
Men who survived serial killer attacks meet for the first time in Bismarck after nearly 40 years

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks...
Sanford plans to appeal over affidavits in child porn probe
File: Motorcycle
43-year-old Grand Forks man seriously injured in motorcycle crash
sports complex construction
Sanford Sports Complex construction underway in Dickinson
robotic surgery
Sanford robotic-assisted surgeries have faster patient recovery times