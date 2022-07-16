BNSF train derails near Palermo, no injuries

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Ten cars of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed roughly 50 miles west of Minot near the town of Palermo Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for the railway.

The derailment occurred shortly after 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

The company said no one was hurt, and there are no hazardous materials involved.

They said the train was carrying various types of freight.

The railway said one track reopened for service Saturday morning.

According to an update on the BNSF website, the second track is expected to open Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.