43-year-old Grand Forks man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

File: Motorcycle
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 43-year-old Grand Forks man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was riding on County Road 6 about five miles north of Forest River when he hit a soft patch of gravel road, lost control and rolled over.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet. The crash is under investigation.

