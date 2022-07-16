43-year-old Grand Forks man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 43-year-old Grand Forks man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was riding on County Road 6 about five miles north of Forest River when he hit a soft patch of gravel road, lost control and rolled over.

The man was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

He was not wearing a helmet. The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.