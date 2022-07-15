Advertisement

VIDEO: Man riding tractor leads police on chase through golf course

Police say a Kentucky man riding a tractor led officers on a chase through a golf course before being arrested. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase while riding a tractor through a golf course.

WKYT reports the incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Berea, where a witness caught video of Jarod Wherle on a tractor with police cars following behind.

Wherle was eventually taken into custody, according to police. He faces eight charges from the chase that went through several yards and the golf course.

According to authorities, Wherle almost hit an officer and two people on a bike during the chase.

Officials said the golf course suffered damages valued at more than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Dakota SWAT on scene in Bismarck Tuesday evening
SWAT presence in northwest Bismarck
Wade Bison sentencing
Man sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for fatal hit-and-run in Mandan
Bill Wood
Longtime owner of The Woodhouse reflects on his time there
Police say they found more than 1,500 fentanyl pills hidden in woman’s fake Bible, other locations
Bismarck man wanted by police on attempted murder charge

Latest News

North Dakota’s senators
ND Senators push feds to review Chinese land purchase in Grand Forks County
NICU nurses
NICU nurses
Kids Mural
Kids Mural
John Bone is a retired airline pilot and flight instructor from Apalachicola. Right now, he’s...
Florida pilot goes overseas to help Ukrainian refugees